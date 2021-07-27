The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

