The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

