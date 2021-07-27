The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $113.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

