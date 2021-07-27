The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $685.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $685.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,094.13.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM opened at $726.62 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $687.10 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,002.13. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.