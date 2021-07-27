The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGT stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

