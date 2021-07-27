The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $27.70

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.40 to $27.70 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.34.

VLRS stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

