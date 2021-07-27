The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GBX. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,344.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

