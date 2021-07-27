The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.80. The stock had a trading volume of 77,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,201. The company has a market cap of $348.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.