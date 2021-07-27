The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.74

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.74 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.