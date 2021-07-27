The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.