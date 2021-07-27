The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

