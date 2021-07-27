THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Reaches $964.76 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00010739 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $964.76 million and $138.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.91 or 1.00023260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00826849 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

