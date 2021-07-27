Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.09 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bruker were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth $119,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $58,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bruker by 24.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after buying an additional 465,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 172,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

Bruker stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

