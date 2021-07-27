Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $970,000 Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after buying an additional 1,482,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

