Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,008 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

