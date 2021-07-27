Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,425 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.15. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $147.81.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

