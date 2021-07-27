Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Down 3.9%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 541,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,595,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17.

In other Timber Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $186,010.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,646.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,519 shares of company stock worth $897,728. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

