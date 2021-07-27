Tornado Hits 1-Day Volume of $51,726.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Tornado has a total market cap of $262,810.45 and $51,726.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for about $43.80 or 0.00115181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00126875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.00 or 0.99735618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00808331 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

