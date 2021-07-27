Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of CURV opened at $23.47 on Monday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.