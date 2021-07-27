TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.34%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
