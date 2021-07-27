Town Centre Securities’ (TOWN) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Shares of TOWN opened at GBX 136.25 ($1.78) on Friday. Town Centre Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.90.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

