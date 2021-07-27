TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 5,031 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 106.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

