TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.