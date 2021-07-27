TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,288 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54.

