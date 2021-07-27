Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $103.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.50 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $74.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $397.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSQ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,235. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $200.53 million, a P/E ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

