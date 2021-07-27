Traders Purchase High Volume of Youdao Call Options (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,121 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,015% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66. Youdao has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Youdao by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

