TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $36.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.76. 783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,665. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

