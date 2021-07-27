TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.51 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.07.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.84. 4,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $116.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

