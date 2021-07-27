TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.034-3.059 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,050. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.07.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

