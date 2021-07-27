Treat DAO Price Up 52.4% This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,233.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 52.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.41 or 0.99707885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00792487 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

