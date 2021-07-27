Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 30th total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Shares of Tremor International stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.45.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.