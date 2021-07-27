Tri Pointe Homes’ (TPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $22.64 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

