Tri Pointe Homes’ (TPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.
NYSE:TPH opened at $22.64 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
