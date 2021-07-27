TriMas (TRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. TriMas has set its Q2 guidance at $0.50-$0.57 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

