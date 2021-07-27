TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%.
Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 8,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,908. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51.
Several brokerages have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
