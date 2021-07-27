TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 8,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,908. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $156,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,504,095.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,367 shares of company stock worth $4,628,435. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.