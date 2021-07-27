Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

TSE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,250. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $493,436. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

