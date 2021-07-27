Triterras Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 19,717 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,149% compared to the average daily volume of 464 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Triterras alerts:

Shares of TRIT stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Triterras has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triterras by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Triterras by 40.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Triterras during the first quarter worth $330,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Triterras during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triterras during the first quarter worth $86,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.