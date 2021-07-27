Triumph Bancorp’s (TBK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $75.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

