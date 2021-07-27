tru Independence LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ecolab by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

