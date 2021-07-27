tru Independence LLC Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after buying an additional 475,804 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 584.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

