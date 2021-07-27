tru Independence LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,217.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,586,000.

MBB stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

