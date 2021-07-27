tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 80,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,351,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.