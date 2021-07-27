tru Independence LLC Sells 285 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

