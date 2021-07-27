tru Independence LLC Takes $919,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

