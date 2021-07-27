TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
NYSE:TBI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. 4,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,869. TrueBlue has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $965.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.73.
In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
