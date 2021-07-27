TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

NYSE:TBI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. 4,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,869. TrueBlue has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $965.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

