TrueDeck (TDP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,065.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $366,107.06 and approximately $18,065.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.81 or 0.00805887 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.