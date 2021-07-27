TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 698,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEDS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRxADE HEALTH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

