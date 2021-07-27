Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $2,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.39.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $355.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.91 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

