Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Northwest Natural worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $325,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.