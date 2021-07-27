Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

