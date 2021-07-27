Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

